KL Rahul ready to keep wickets in Test for India ahead of South Africa, England series

India’s stand-in ODI captain KL Rahul will look to cement his place back into the Test team as India take on South Africa in a three-match series starting on Sunday (Dec 17). While the focus is on the ODI series, Rahul narrates that keeping wickets in the Test format could help him keep his place in the side. India have a busy next few weeks in the Test format as they take South Africa before hosting England in a five-match test series.

Rahul to keep wickets in Tests?

"I don't know about all formats, right now my focus is on this ODI series. Yes, I'll be doing the same role. I'll be wicketkeeping and batting in the middle order. After that, yes, I would be happy to take up that role even in the Test matches,” Rahul said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"I've always been open to doing new roles and accepting whatever role the team wants me to perform," Rahul said. "So I'm happy to do whatever the management, coach and captain ask of me. If that's the role the team sees me in, I'm happy to do that,” Rahul added.

31-year-old Rahul will look to cement his place in the Test side after regaining fitness in recent time. With KS Bharat not in plans and Rishabh Pant still not fit, Rahul’s chances of cementing a place in the Test squad have increased rapidly. Like the ODI World Cup, Rahul will face competition from Ishan Kishan for the wicketkeeper-batter spot in the side but will be ready to go toe-to-toe for a spot in the Playing XI.