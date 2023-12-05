WI vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & where to watch West Indies vs England 2nd ODI LIVE on Mobile APP

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Streaming: West Indies will face England in the second game of the three-match ODI series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday, December 6. The West Indies had a great start to the series, securing a resounding victory over England in the first match. Having missed out on the World Cup earlier, the West Indies will aim to revive their ODI cricket standing in forthcoming matches and tournaments.

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium Pitch Report

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium pitch is well known for offering something for both batters and bowlers. Fans can anticipate a balanced contest between bat and ball on this surface. After winning the toss, the winning team may decide to bowl first and then chase down the target.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Match.

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI: When is the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Match? Date

The 2nd match between West Indies & England will commence on Wednesday, Dec 6

When will the 2nd ODI Match between West Indies vs England start? Time

The 2nd match between West Indies & England will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, Dec 6

Where will the 2nd ODI Match between West Indies vs England start be played? venue

The 2nd ODI Match between West Indies and England will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua

Where can you watch the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Match LIVE in India?

India will not televise the second ODI match between West Indies & England

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI: How to watch the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Match LIVE Streaming in India?

Live streaming of the West Indies vs England ODI matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

WI vs ENG, Probable Playing XI

West Indies Probable Playing XI :

Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmye, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Gudakesh Motie

England Probable Playing XI :

Jos Buttler (c), Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Ollie Pope, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Tom Hartley, John Turner, Gus Atkinson

(With inputs from agencies)