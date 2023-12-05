India’s capital sees surge in crime against women with 14,000 reported cases in 2022

Crimes against women significantly surged in the Indian capital during the year 2022, with authorities reporting over 14,000 cases. According to data released by India’s National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 14,158 cases were reported against women in Delhi. This was above the 13,982 cases reported in 2021 and well above the 9,782 cases reported in 2020.

Kidnapping and abduction

The NCRB data revealed that a total of 3,909 cases were reported related to the kidnapping and abduction of women in Delhi in 2022.

A total of 1,204 rape incidents were reported too last year.

Crime against senior citizens

The NCRB data revealed that 2022 also saw an uptick in crimes against senior citizens in Delhi, with theft being the biggest risk.

In 2022, a total of 1,313 cases were reported against senior citizens, against 1,166 in 2021 and 906 in 2020.

There were 22 cases where senior citizens were murdered and 14 incidents of assault on elderly women with intent to outrage her modesty.

According to police officials, most senior citizens who fell victim to theft were actually duped by their domestic help or someone else who worked in their house.

"We usually keep in touch with aged persons living in our locality and send a designated constable now and then to check on their well-being and inform them to keep their valuables securely or in their bank locker," an officer was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Farmers dying by suicide (All India)

The NCRB data also painted a grim picture of the miseries of Indian farmers and daily-wage workers, with at least 154 of them committing suicide daily due to “family problems” and “illness”.

A majority of farmer suicides were reported in Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

The rate of suicide also saw an increase in the country, with at least 1,70,924 farmers committing suicide in 2022, and well above 1,64,033 farmers who died in 2021.

Cities and urban spaces, too, show a consistent increase in suicides from 2019 to 2022. As per the data of 53 megacities, the numbers have increased by 4.6 per cent, 6.5 per cent, 8.8 per cent, and 1.5 per cent in the respective years.