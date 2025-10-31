/WI vs BAN: Romario Shepherd scripts history, becomes second West Indies player to achieve THIS record

In the third T20I between West Indies and Bangladesh in Chattogram on Friday (Oct 31), Romario Shepherd created history by becoming only the second West Indies player to take a hat-trick in men’s T20Is. The 30-year-old pacer took the wickets of Nurul Hasan, Tanzid Hasan and Shoriful Islam across two overs at the end of the innings to complete his hat-trick. Jason Holder was the first West Indian to take a T20I hat-trick, which he achieved against England in 2022.

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first. Their batting line-up struggled and the team was eventually bowled out for 151. Opener Tanzid Hasan top-scored with a brilliant 89, while Saif Hassan contributed 23. Apart from them, no other batter reached double digits.

For West Indies, Romario Shepherd shone with the ball, taking three important wickets for 36 runs. Khary Pierre (2/23) and Jason Holder (2/32) also picked up two wickets each, while Akeal Hosein (1/26) and Roston Chase (1/23) grabbed one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 151, West Indies batters had a slow start and lost Alick Athanaze (1) and Brandon King (8) early in the powerplay. Amir Jangoo (34) and Roston Chase (50) then steadied the innings for the team. Ackeem Auguste also scored a fine half-century and guided the team to victory.