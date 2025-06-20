Australia drop former world no. one for first Test against West Indies; Steve Smith also misses out

Australia has made some bold calls following conceding their WTC crown to the Proteas by dropping the former world number one Test batter Marnus Labuschagne for the series opener against West Indies, starting June 25 in Barbados. While Marnus’ exclusion comes on the back of his lean patch in the previous World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (2025-27), not having veteran batter Steve Smith available for the first Test comes as a massive blow to the visitors. Smith, who dislocated his little finger on the right hand while attempting to complete a catch against South Africa during the Lord’s final, sits out of the playing XI, with the Aussies roping in replacements.

Rookie opener Sam Konstas returns to the side after missing out on a spot in Sri Lanka (Australia's last Test series) and the WTC Final, and Australia also recalled in-form batter Josh Inglis to play in place of Smith in Barbados. The visitors confirmed two changes five days before the start of the first of the three Tests between West Indies and Australia.

"Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team," CA chief selector George Bailey said. "He understands his output hasn't been at the level we, or he, expects. We will continue working with him on the areas of his game we feel he needs to rediscover. We continue to value his skill and expect him to work through the challenge positively."



While Konstas earned his third Test cap since making his explosive Test debut against India at the MCG late last year, Inglis, who scored a Test hundred in his first game against Sri Lanka in Galle earlier in February, is ready for a golden chance.



Sam, the right-handed batter, scored a fiery 60 off 65 balls against Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian attack on day one of the Boxing Day, including scooping the world’s best bowler for fours and sixes for fun, while Inglis, on the other hand, impressed everyone on a spinning Galle track against perhaps the toughest bowlers in those conditions, pushing his case for a future selection.



"We have made the decision to give Josh and Sam the opportunity to replace Steve and Marnus. We are excited to see them get the chance to further their fledgling Test careers.



"In his only opportunity in Test cricket to date, Josh was outstanding in Sri Lanka, showing great intent and ability to put pressure on the opposition,” Bailey continued.

