IND vs ENG: Closer to God! How India Test series could cut gap between Sachin and Root

England veteran batter Joe Root is the fifth-highest run-scorer in Tests. With over 13,000 (13,006) runs to his name, he needs another 372 more to surpass the second-ranked Ponting (13,378) and cut the gap with the table topper and batting God, Sachin Tendulkar (15,921). Though he stands tall among the fab-four of modern-day cricket (including Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson) for the number of runs scored, he could push himself into the conversation for the greatest Test batters of all time should he surpass the three batters in line - Rahul Dravid (4), Jacques Kallis (3) and Ponting (2).

Here is the list of batters with the most Test runs –



Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 15,921

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 13,378

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 12,289

Rahul Dravid (India) - 13,288

Joe Root (England) - 13,006*



Perhaps the best-ever to play for England in this format, Root is in touching distance of surpassing ‘The Wall’ Dravid to go fourth on the list, needing 282 runs, and should he add another two runs to it, he will also get past Kallis to become the third-highest run-scorer of all time.

Also read | India tour of England 2025: No Anderson and Broad make life easier for Rishabh Pant



However, for him to get past the great Ponting, he must score another 89 runs, and given his form and the number of Tests England is playing India this time (five), he has ample time and innings to go second to the little master on this tally.



Meanwhile, speaking highly of the touring Indian Team, against whom he made his Test debut in Nagpur 2012, Root said such series are the reason one plays cricket, and that the opportunities in front of them are epic.



"You can only be excited. These are the series you play for. The opportunities in front of us are epic," Root, 34, said in a chat with Sky Sports ahead of the series opener in Leeds. "You look at India's progression as a team across all formats, and they have all bases covered - great seam attack, talented batters and a very strong spin attack.



"They are going to compete anywhere in the world, but our record at home makes for a fantastic series. We will go into it with confidence but also with a huge amount of respect for what they will bring,” he continued.

Reflecting on his incredible yet glorious England career, Root said, "I think how lucky I am to play for England. You play at amazing venues around the world, experiencing different cultures and everything else the sport has to offer - friendships and opportunities.

