Why Zinedine Zidane is the perfect manager to take PSG to the next level

A look at the PSG squad on paper and it instantly reminds one of the ‘Galacticos’ project of Real Madrid in the first half of the 2000s. With names like Luis Figo, David Beckham and Brazilian star striker Ronaldo, the Madrid side was a collection of incredible talents and under president Florentino Perez, the squad became a subject of envy in the footballing world. Similarly, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are huge stars for PSG and the addition of Lionel Messi at the start of last season took the squad to a different level. However, much like the ‘Galacticos’, PSG has not reached the heights expected to their star-studded side and that has led to instability in the French club.

With eight Ligue 1 titles in the last ten seasons, PSG’s domestic record has been exceptional but European glory remains a distant dream for the Qatar Sports Investments- owned club. They came close in the 2019-2020 season but their dreams were dashed thanks to a 0-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the final. The appointment of Mauricio Pochettino in 2021 was hailed as a positive move by the fans but a lack of success and constant reports of instability in the dressing room has not helped his case. With latest reports suggesting an end to Pochettino’s tenure at the Parisian club, PSG are on the lookout for a new manager and their best solution can be a former ‘Galactico’ from France.

Zinedine Zidane is a part of French folklore. The legendary footballer was the centrepiece of a side that went on to win the World Cup and the Euros in the span of just two years. Add his conquests at Juventus and Real Madrid to that and we have a career worth writing epics about. As a manager, he guided Real Madrid to two league titles and three UEFA Champions League titles in just five years and that is the pedigree he will be bringing to PSG if both parties to reach an agreement. Reports suggest that a deal is imminent and this can be the missing piece in PSG’s European dream.

In Zidane, PSG will get a bonafide winner who has achieved almost everything that a footballer can hope for in their career. As a manager, the 49-year-old created a revolution at Real Madrid and his winning percentage of 62.50 is a clear proof of his achievements. While domestic success is nothing new for PSG, Zidane can instil the winning mentality of a side that has experienced a number of close defeats in the recent years. Zidane may not have coached a side for more than a year, but with his vast experience at the top level, a return to the top level will not be that difficult for the Frenchman.

The other major aspect of Zidane’s job as PSG manager will be to maintain balance in a dressing room that has a number of gargantuan talents. With names like Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, Pochettino struggled to maintain his grip on the side but Zidane is no stranger to working with megastars. If he joins PSG, he can be the first ever to manage both Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi – a feat that may seem impossible to a number of managers. As a result, it will not be difficult for Zidane to lead the superstar line-up in PSG as he commands a lot of respect among the current generation.

Finally, although PSG have left no stone unturned when it comes to their transfers, the decisions have mostly been made by the owners. With Zidane, PSG will have someone with in-depth knowledge of French talent and a name that is able to attract star footballers from all around the world. The chances of friction between Zidane and the owners is a real possibility but considering the pedigree he brings, there is hardly a better option than Zidane as the next PSG manager.

