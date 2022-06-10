We need 500 million Euros to save the club, claims FC Barcelona president as financial troubles mount

FC Barcelona are one of the most successful clubs in the history of football. The Spanish giants have not only been a force to reckon with in the La Liga but have also dominated European football for decades. Some of the greatest footballers of all time have donned the Barcelona jersey and have played for the Blaugrana. However, FC Barcelona currently find themselves in a massive financial mess.

Barcelona are debt-ridden and are facing one of their worst-ever financial crunches. The situation is a dire one and the club's vice-president Eduard Romeu has claimed they need at least 500 million Euros in order 'to save the club' this year. Barcelona are seriously strapped for cash and have not been able to fund big signings.

One of the most valuable clubs in the world, Barcelona were once known as a huge spender in the transfer market. They have signed the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Greizmann and Philippe Coutinho among others, who are some of the most expensive footballers of all time. Barcelona also had Lionel Messi in their squad until 2021 and he was one of the highest-paid footballers in the world at the time.

However, the club is no more stable financially and have had to let go of a number of superstars due to the crunch. Some of the star players like Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique also had to take pay cuts last season as Barcelona struggled to match La Liga's salary cap requirements. Now the club's vice-president Romeu has said Barcelona need 500 million Euros to save themselves.

"The number doing the most damage is asset imbalance. The negative capital of €500 million. You could add €150m to that in losses this season if we didn’t do anything. I said it before, if someone wants give me €500 million... That is what we need to save Barca," Romeu told Spanish outlet Sport in an interview.

Barcelona's debt has reportedly reached a staggering 1 billion Euros. In October last year, it was reported that the club owed around 98 million Euros in fees to other clubs for player transfers. They are in a critical situation and might need to sell some more big names this season while expecting not too many significant arrivals at the Camp Nou this summer.

Among the top players who can be sold this summer is Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United and is likely to be offloaded soon by the Spanish club, who are in desperate need of unds. United are expected to sign De Jong for around 70-80 million Euros, as per reports.