Ex-NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater announces suspension from high school coach job

Former NFL quarterback teddy Bridgewater, who played in the league from 2014 to 2024, has been suspended from his job as a high school coach. The former QB himself confirmed his suspension from Miami Northwestern (MNW) in a social medial post. The suspension comes after he allegedly provided certain 'not allowed' benefits to student-athletes. Bridgewater, however, vowed to remain committed to his alma mater. In 2024, Bridgewater led MNW to their first Class 3A state championship in his first season as the coach.

"The suspension came from MNW and it's impossible to suspend someone who doesn't work for you. So if im suspended from MNW im free to go to another school of my choice but IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE. And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem," Bridgewater wrote in his post.

Earlier this month, the former QB had posted on social media platform Facebook about how he paid for Uber rides, meals and recovery services for some of his students. He even asked the fans to donate for the same cause. Bridgewater also confirmed in his 'suspension announcing' post that he was the one who reported these payments to MNW.

Bridgewater's last NFL game for Detroit Lions in 2024 playoffs when he subbed in for Jared Goff. Although he had been with the franchise since December as backup, he played played in the divisional round game in which the Lions were beaten by the Washington Commanders 31-45. He completed only pass attempts for three yards in the game.