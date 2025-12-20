/Why India left out Shubman Gill from T20 World Cup 2026 squad? Selector Ajit Agarkar explains

The selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, announced India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Saturday (Dec 20). In a surprise move, Shubman Gill, India’s T20 vice-captain, was left out of the 15-member squad. Gill’s recent struggles with the bat led the BCCI selection committee to drop him. This means he will miss his second consecutive T20 World Cup, having also missed last year’s tournament in the USA and West Indies. The selectors quickly clarified that Gill’s exclusion was not about his talent but a tactical decision based on the team combination India wants for the tournament, especially at the top of the batting order.

“There’s no doubt about Shubman’s quality. He may not have scored as many runs recently, but that doesn’t change how highly we rate him. He was also unlucky to miss out in the last World Cup when we opted for a different combination," Agarkar said.



"Once again, this is more about team balance—specifically the idea of having two wicketkeepers at the top—than about individual ability,” Agarkar added.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav also clarified that the decision was based on team balance, and not on Shubman Gill’s form.

“It’s not about his form. It’s just about the combination. We wanted to have a keeper at the top. It’s not about his form. There’s no chatter about his quality. He is a terrific player,” Suryakumar said.

As part of the changes, Axar Patel has been named vice-captain for the T20 World Cup. The squad also sees the return of Ishan Kishan, who shone in domestic cricket this season by helping Jharkhand to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad