/India’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Check dates, venues, groups and key matches

The 2026 T20 World Cup will start on Feb 7, with India and Sri Lanka co-hosting the event. A total of 20 teams will compete and they have been divided into four groups of five sides each. India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA. India, who have won the tournament twice and are the current champions will start their campaign against the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Feb 7.

One of the biggest rivalries, India vs Pakistan is set for Feb 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan will play all its games in Sri Lanka. Here is India’s full match schedule, with dates, venues and group information from the opening match to the knockout stage.

T20 World Cup 2026 groups

Group A : India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia and USA

: India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia and USA Group B : Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman

: Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman Group C : England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy

: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, UAE and Canada

India’s full schedule

India vs USA - Feb 7 - Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

India vs Namibia - Feb 12 - Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

India vs Pakistan - Feb 15 - R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

India vs Netherlands - Feb 18 - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

How many T20Is will India play before 2026 T20 World Cup?

As part of their preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup, India will host New Zealand for a five-match T20I series next year. Below is a full look at India’s build-up, including the opponents and match dates.

IND vs NZ, T20Is - Full schedule