/Why has Formula One declared a heat hazard for the Austrian Grand Prix? Here's all you need to know

Formula One's governing body has declared a heat hazard for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, marking the first time the designation has been used during the 2026 season. Race Director Rui Marques confirmed that temperatures exceeding 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) are forecast for the event. Under Formula One regulations, a heat hazard declaration requires teams to install a driver cooling system, such as a liquid-cooled vest. However, drivers are not required to use the equipment and may instead accept a ballast penalty.

To accommodate the additional cooling hardware, the minimum weight of the cars is increased. The heat hazard designation was first introduced after being added to Formula One regulations in 2025. It was initially used during the Singapore Grand Prix in October 2025 and later at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Red Bull Racing driver Isack Hadjar believes the most challenging moments come when drivers are stationary rather than racing at speed.

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"I think the moments where you have zero kph in the car, they are definitely the worst," said Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar of sitting on the starting grid in such hot conditions. “To be fair, when driving, it’s not too bad. We’ve got good AC (air conditioning) with our open cockpit, so it’s fine.” The French driver also revealed he will not use a cooling vest because he finds it uncomfortable and restrictive. "It works really well though for like 10 minutes and then it’s warm again. So, I’m okay. Honestly, I’ve never been to a point where I really needed that vest. If I need it, that means the car as well can’t handle it and we can’t drive. So, I think the car will give up before I do," he said.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri offered a different perspective and explained how he prepared for the expected high temperatures. "You can cause yourself a lot of discomfort, a lot of pain by doing that. So, I do that for the benefit of my performance. Not for pleasure, that’s for sure," smiled the Australian.

Piastri disclosed that he trained using portable heaters and an exercise bike in a small bathroom to simulate race-day conditions.