'Why can't there be 'I don't know' call for umpires,' asks Virat Kohli after catch controversy

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that the on-field umpires should have the option to say "I don't know" in a TV referral after a debate erupted over a catch by England's Dawid Malan which resulted in the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar Yadav, who played a flamboyant knock of 57, was given out by the third-umpire following a controversial catch taken by Malan in the deep. The replays suggested that the ball had touched the ground but third umpire Virender Sharma thought it was inconclusive and upheld the on-field umpire's 'soft-signal' of out.

"When there's a half-and-half effort the soft signal becomes more important. I don't know why there can't be an 'I don't know' call for the umpires," Kohli said on the decision after his India's eight-run win.

"These are decisions that can change the course of the game, especially in these big games. We were on the receiving side today, and tomorrow it could be some other team.

"You want these ironed out and keep the game really simple and linear. It isn't ideal in high-pressure games and we want a lot of clarity on the field."

Suryakumar, who was named man of the match for his 31-ball blitz, said he had no problem's with the call and he took the decision in his stride as it was not in his hands.

The catch remained the talking point as pundits debated Malan's effort.

"How can this be out," cricketer-turned-commentator VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter with a still of Malan taking the catch.

"When you are not sure whether the ball was taken cleanly after watching so many replays using top-class technology and still go by the soft signal given by the on-field umpire. I think this rule needs to be revisited and changed."

"When you are not sure whether the ball was taken cleanly after watching so many replays using top-class technology and still go by the soft signal given by the on-field umpire. I think this rule needs to be revisited and changed."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said the catch was clean but the 'soft signal' in cricket needs to be looked at.

"I thought Dawid Malan took that catch," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"Once that soft signal had been given out, he (on-field umpire) had to give it out because he did not have enough evidence to prove that he hadn't caught it. I just don't like the soft signal in the middle for catches on the boundary."

The fifth and series-deciding match between India and England is set to be played on Saturday at the same venue.