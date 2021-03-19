India name Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna for England ODIs - Check full squad

India's latest Twenty20 hero Suryakumar Yadav was named in the one-day squad on Friday for three games against England scheduled to be held behind closed doors in the coronavirus hotspot of Pune.

Yadav smashed 57 in his first international innings on Thursday to set up India's series-levelling, eight-run win in the fourth T20 against Eoin Morgan's side in Ahmedabad.

The deciding match is on Saturday followed by the one-day games on March 23, 26 and 28 in the western city of Pune, which recorded close to 5,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Covid-19 has surged in many major cities in India in the past two weeks, forcing the final three matches of the ongoing T20 series to be played to empty stands.

Up-and-coming bowler Prasidh Krishna was also named in the 18-member ODI squad led by Virat Kohli.

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur