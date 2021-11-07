'Whole of India would be praying': Memes galore as support pours in for Afghanistan against New Zealand

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Nov 07, 2021, 03:02 PM(IST)

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The complicated scenario has left millions of fans in India to support the Afghanistan team. Some have even expressed it with well-thought memesThe complicated scenario has left millions of fans in India to support the Afghanistan team. Some have even expressed it with well-thought and hilarious memes

As Afghanistan take on New Zealand in what can be called the 'quarter-final' of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday (November 7) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, fans have flooded the social media forums with hilarious memes. This particular Super 12 match has gripped cricket fans globally, especially in India as the result of this crucial tie will decide the fate of three teams in Group 2 — Afghanistan, New Zealand and India. 

After losing the first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand, India's big wins against Afghanistan and Scotland left the Virat Kohli & Co. hopeful of making it to the semis. However, to make it happen, New Zealand will have to lose. 

ALSO READ | Varun Chakaravarthy out? India's predicted XI for must-win game against Namibia in T20 WC 2021

New Zealand are just one win away from reaching the semis as if they beat Afghanistan on November 7, they will be guaranteed a spot in the next stage. The complicated scenario has left millions of fans in India to support the Afghanistan team. Some have even expressed it with well-thought memes (some can be understood by Indians only). 

Take a look at memes here:

×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×

During the match, Afghanistan captain Mohammed Nabi won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand. Afghanistan made one change with Mujeeb ur Rahman coming in place of Sharafuddin while New Zealand fielded an unchanged playing XI.

Afghanistan: Mohammed Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Ahmed Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan, Hamid Hasan, Rahamnaullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway (w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Nov 07, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 40 LIVE
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
NZ
 VS
AFG
93/4
(15.3 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Nov 07, 2021 | Match 9
ICC World Twenty20 Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, 2021
CMR
(20.0 ov) 89/9
VS
SLE
90/4 (12.1 ov)
Sierra Leone beat Cameroon by 6 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Nov 06, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 38
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
AUS
(16.2 ov) 161/2
VS
WI
157/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia beat West Indies by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App