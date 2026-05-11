/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians? check result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2026 match on Sunday (May 10) by two wickets in Raipur to snap two-game winning streak. Chasing a modest 167, the defending champions were in a pickle cross the line on the last ball in a thrilling finish to go to of the points table. RCB now have 14 points from seven wins and four losses in 11 games. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, however, crashed out of playoff race with eighth loss of the season. Mumbai, along with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), have six points from three wins and eight losses in 11 games in the ongoing season.

Krunal Pandya holds RCB together

The defending champs lost ace batter Virat Kohli for a duck in the first over of the chase before losing Devdutt Padikkal (12) and skipper Rajat Patidar (8) inside powerplay as well. At 39/3 in 5.1 overs, Jacob Bethell (27) and Krunal Pandya added 55 runs in the next seven overs to bring some stability to the chase. After Bethell, Pandya added 37 runs with Jitesh Sharma (18) as well as RCB came within 40 runs of the target.

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Corbin Bosch then dismissed Jitesh and Tim David on the last two balls of 16th over to jolt RCB once more. After Pandya, who scored 73 off 46, was out at the completion of 18th over, RCB needed 17 runs in 12 balls with three wickets in hand. The tail-enders did well to hold their nerves and score the required runs including a double on the last ball to take the team home by two wickets in a breathtaking finish.

MI batters fail again