/Who is Urvil Patel? CSK star equals fastest fifty record in IPL history

Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel matched the record for the fastest half-century in IPL history on Sunday (May 10), scoring 50 in just 13 deliveries against Lucknow Super Giants at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Batting at no. 3, the right-handed batter played a brilliant innings of 65 from only 23 balls, smashing two boundaries and eight sixes at a phenomenal strike rate of 282.61. It also became the second-highest strike-rate innings ever recorded for CSK, behind Suresh Raina’s explosive 87 off 25 balls in 2014.

Fastest fifties in IPL history (by balls faced)

13 balls - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

13 balls - Urvil Patel (CSK) vs LSG, Chennai, 2026

14 balls - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, Mohali, 2018

14 balls - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs MI, Pune, 2022

14 balls - Romario Shepherd (RCB) vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2025

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Who is Urvil Patel?

Urvil Patel is a 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Gujarat known for his aggressive strokeplay and rapid scoring ability. Although he is still relatively unfamiliar to many IPL followers, he has consistently impressed in domestic cricket with his fearless batting approach.

His standout performances include a stunning 28-ball century in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian and the second-fastest in men’s T20 cricket overall. He also produced a 36-ball hundred against Uttarakhand last season, underlining his dominance in the shortest format.

Urvil’s attacking game extends beyond T20 cricket. In List-A matches, he owns a 41-ball century, making it the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in the format after Yusuf Pathan.

In the Indian Premier League, Urvil was first signed by Gujarat Titans before IPL 2023 for his base price of INR 20 lakh. However, he did not feature in a single match for the franchise and was released ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Despite delivering strong performances in domestic cricket, he went unsold again at the IPL 2025 auction.