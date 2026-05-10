/IPL 2026: Overton, Urvil fire Chennai Super Kings to third consecutive win, move to fifth in standings

Urvil Patel produced one of the most explosive knocks in Indian Premier League history, equalling the tournament’s fastest fifty record as Chennai Super Kings cruised to a dominant five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (May 10). Pursuing a challenging 204-run target, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson started the chase aggressively, taking 11 runs off Mohammed Shami in the opening over before collecting another 15 from Prince Yadav in the next over.

Spin was introduced early through Digvesh Singh Rathi, but Samson attacked immediately with a boundary and a six. The spinner, however, responded by clean bowling the wicketkeeper-batter later in the over. Samson’s quickfire 28 came off just 14 deliveries and included three fours and two maximums.

Patel arrived at the crease and settled in with a single before launching a brutal counterattack. He hammered three successive sixes off Avesh Khan and continued the intent when Rathi returned, smashing him for four boundaries in a row, including three huge sixes.

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After completing the record-equalling fifty, Patel celebrated emotionally by pulling out a note from his pocket carrying the message: "This is for you, Papa" dedicating the milestone to his father.

Shahbaz Ahmed then got rid of Patel in the ninth over at the score of 65 runs. He played just 23 balls and hit eight sixes and a couple of fours.



Gaikwad kept holding the fort from one end, and runs kept flowing for the CSK. He departed in the 13th over after making a crucial 42 off 28 balls.



39 runs were needed in the last five overs, and Rathi bowled a crucial 16th over, conceding just four runs and dismissed Dewald Brevis.



Avesh Khan got rid of Akshat Raghuwanshi (18 off 18 balls) on the very first delivery of the next over. He conceded just five runs in the over, and Prince Yadav leaked nine runs in the next over, which left the CSK needing 21 runs in the last two overs.



Prashant Veer hit a six in Avesh's next over to collect 11 runs from the over, which left LSG to defend 10 runs in the final over.



With two left-handed batters at the crease, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant gave the ball to Aiden Markram, who started with a couple of wide deliveries. Then, Shivam Dube hit a couple of sixes to finish the match in style. CSK won the match with five wickets and four balls to spare.



Earlier in the match, LSG made 203/8 after being asked to bat first. They got off to a quick start, putting the bowlers under immediate pressure.



Josh Inglis set the tone early by smashing 16 runs off the opening over, bowled by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein. At the end of three overs, LSG raced to 40 without loss, with Inglis leading the charge in an aggressive batting display at the top of the order.



The visitors crossed the 50-run mark in the fourth over of their innings, maintaining a blistering start. It was also their joint-fastest team fifty in IPL history. Their previous quickest half-century in just 3.4 overs also came against the Chennai Super Kings in 2023.



During the second ball of the fifth over, Inglis completed his half-century in just 17 balls. Inglis' 17-ball fifty was also the third-fastest for Lucknow in IPL. 17 balls taken by Inglis also makes it the fastest ever IPL fifty at Chepauk.



In the following over, CSK speedster Anshul Kamboj got the much-needed breakthrough after he removed opener Mitchell Marsh for just 10 runs. Kamboj also broke the 77-run partnership for the first wicket.



After the end of the sixth over, Lucknow was 91/1. The momentum shifted further when Noor Ahmad struck early in the next over, dismissing Nicholas Pooran for just one run.



LSG then suffered a major double blow as Jamie Overton removed the dangerous Josh Inglis, who had smashed a rapid 85 off 33 balls, and also accounted for skipper Rishabh Pant for 15.



By the end of 10 overs, LSG had slipped to 117/4 after a dominant powerplay, as CSK clawed their way back into the contest.



LSG's innings continued to unravel after a costly mix-up in the 13th over saw Aiden Markram run out for just six runs, further denting their momentum after their explosive opening stand.



The pressure mounted as Jamie Overton struck again in the 15th over, dismissing struggling batter Akshat Raghuwanshi for 18 runs.



At that stage, LSG had slipped to 147/6, having lost control after a blazing start and losing wickets at regular intervals. After the end of the 17th over, the visitors reached 167/6.



Towards the end, Himmat Singh (17 off 12 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed's unbeaten 43 off 25 balls helped LSG to post 203/8 in 20 overs.



For CSK, Jamie Overton (3/36), Anshul Kamboj (2/47), and Noor Ahmad (1/24) were among the wicket takers.



With this win, CSK plunged to fifth place with six wins in 11 matches. On the other hand, LSG remain at the bottom of the points table with six points in 11 matches.