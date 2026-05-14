/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders? Check result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets in IPL 2026 match on Wednesday (May 13) in Raipur to go on top of the points table. Chasing 193, RCB rode high on Virat Kohli's ninth and season's first hundred to reach the target in 19.1 overs. Kohli shed away two consecutive ducks in some style and remained unbeaten on 105 off just 60 balls for RCB. With the win, RCB now have 16 points from eight wins and four losses from 12 games but better net run rate put them on top ahead of Gujarat Titans which also have 16 points. KKR, on the other hand, are eighth on the table with nine points from four wins, one no result and six losses in 11 matches.

Kohli goes duck, duck, ton

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RCb lost Jacob Bethell (15) in the fourth over for 37 runs but it was a smooth chase after that. Kohli played the anchor at a high strike rate while other batters played their role. Devdutt Padikkal scored 39 and was part of 92-run second-wicket partnership with Kohli. Skipper Rajat Patidar (11) added 28 runs for the third wicket and Tim David (2) was part of 23-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Kohli- underlining the importance of his ninth IPL hundred which came after two ducks in previous two matches.

KKR's season of misses continues