/'Pakistan equal Zimbabwe': Pak skipper Shan Masood rues poor 'cricketing decisions' after crushing loss vs Bangladesh

Pakistan Cricket has hit a new low by becoming only the second team to lose three consecutive Tests to Bangladesh. The first team and only team to lose three straight Tests to Bangladesh before Pakistan was Zimbabwe - highlighting the struggles of once a fearsome Asian team. Pak's latest loss came on day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Mirpur on Tuesday (May 12) where they lost seven wickets in the final session. Chasing a realisting 268 in 75 overs, Pakistan were 116/3 at tea but lost the plot in the final session and were bowled out for 163, losing by a mammoth 104 runs.

How Pakistan lost plot against Bangladesh

Bangladesh, for the first of second Test against Pakistan, stepped away from the typical spinning pitches and prepared a green wicket. In the first innings, Bangladesh scored 413 and dismissed Pakistan on 386 for a slender 27 run lead. Batting second time, Bangladesh stretched the innigs on day 5 and batted a while before declaring at 240/9 - showing their push for the result.

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Chasing 268 in 75 overs on a day when the light was bound to not complete overs, Pakistan lost first wicket in the first over itself as Imam-ul-Haq got out for 2 as Pakistan went to lunch at 6/1. In the second session, Pakistan scored 110 runs for loss of just two wickets and went into tea at 116/3 with Abdullah Fazal at 66 and Salman Agha on 21.

The chaos started in the final session which started with Fazal being dimissed in the very first over of the final session. Agha followed suit in the next over and Pakistan became 121/5 from 116/3 in matter of a few balls. Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan, each scored 15 runs and added 31 runs for the fifth wicket before express quick Nahid Rana was unleashed.

Rana dismissed four of the final five wickets as Pakistan collapsed from 152/5 to 163 all-out in a manner only Pakistan can collapse.

Skipper Shan Masood reacts to loss