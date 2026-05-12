/Gujarat Titans crush SunRisers Hyderabad by 82 runs to go on top of IPL 2026 points table

Gujarat Titans (GT) secured their biggest-ever IPL win by runs against the high-flying SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday in Ahmedabad in IPL 2026. Defending a paltry score of 169, given how the times the teams have scored and chased 200-plus totals this season alone, Gujarat crushed the visitors by 82 runs. Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder ran through SRH’s batting attack, picking three wickets each and wrapping their innings up on just 86 inside 15 overs. With this win, they claimed the top spot on the points table with 16 points from 12 outings.

SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first. Reducing GT to 26 for two inside six overs, later on 64 for three, Hyderabad fancied their chances of ending GT’s winning run; however, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar had other plans. The two completed their respective fifties, helping their side post a fighting first-inning score of 168 for five in 20 overs.



With the firepower of SRH, they thought making this chase like a walk in the park unless Kagiso Rabada arrived on the scene. After Mohammed Siraj picked up Travis Head on a four-ball duck, Rabada removed the dangerous Indian pair of Abhishek Sharma (bowled on six) and Ishan Kishan (caught behind on 11) and Smaran Ravichandran on nine. SRH was 32 for four inside the Powerplay.



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Seamers Prasidh Krishna and Holder tore through SRH’s batting despite little resistance from Heinrich Klaasen (14), Salil Arora (16) and captain Pat Cummins (19), with Rashid Khan picking the final wicket to win a crucial match for the hosts. With 16 points, GT needs just one more win to confirm their IPL 2026 playoff spot.