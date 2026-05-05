/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants? check result

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets on Monday (May 4) in IPL 2026 at Wankhede stadium for their third win of the season. Chasing 229, MI reached the target in 18.4 overs as they snapped three-game losing streak. The five-time champion, however, continue to remain at second last position on the points table with six points from three wins and seven losses in 10 matches played this season. LSG, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table with four points from two wins and seven losses in nine matches played in the ongoing season so far. The loss against MI was Lucknow's sixth straight in IPL 2026.

Rohit, Rickelton power Mumbai's chase

Returning to the side after missing five matches, former MI skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Ryan Rickelton added 143 runs for the first wicket in chase of 229. The partnership was broken by Mohsin Khan who dismissed Rickelton for 83 off just 32 balls. Tilak Varma came to bat at number three and added about 34 runs for the second wicket with Rohit before Manimaran Siddharth dismissed former MI skipper for 84 off 44 balls. MI then lost Varma (11) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (12) as well but Naman Dhir (23 not out off 12) and Will Jacks (10 off 4) took the team home in 18.4 overs and six wickets in hand.

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LSG batting clicks at last