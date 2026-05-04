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DC vs CSK Preview, IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi 100% fit; MS Dhoni skips travel as playoff race heats up

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: May 04, 2026, 22:20 IST | Updated: May 04, 2026, 22:20 IST
DC vs CSK Preview, IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi 100% fit; MS Dhoni skips travel as playoff race heats up

DC vs CSK Preview Ngidi 100% fit; Dhoni skips travel as playoff race heats up Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Can CSK survive the Delhi trip without MS Dhoni? As the legend stays back in Chennai to recover, DC welcomes back a fit Lungi Ngidi for Tuesday’s must-win IPL 2026 clash. Get the full match preview, standings, and injury news here!

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (May 5), with the two teams eyeing an IPL 2026 playoff spot. Sitting in sixth (CSK) and seventh (DC) positions, respectively, with four wins each in nine contested matches, the two powerhouses must at least win four of their remaining five matches to stay alive in the top four race. While for CSK, MS Dhoni’s absence due to stubborn calf injuries makes headlines, Lungi Ngidi has attained full fitness and is available for selection for Delhi.

Ngidi suffered a horrific head and neck injury while attempting to complete a catch off Axar Patel against the Punjab Kings at the very venue late last month. Not only did he drop that catch, but Ngidi also fell on his head, lying on the ground appearing unconscious before team doctors, and later an ambulance appeared at the scene, rushing him to a nearby hospital in Delhi. That nasty fall left everyone, even opposition players, worried and praying for the South African seamer.

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Following concussion check and regular tests, Ngidi was cleared of any serious blow to either his head or neck but had to wait to return to the playing XI due to an ICC concussion rule. After follow-up checkups, doctors cleared him to take the field, and DC is all but relieved with the decision.

With him available for selection for the marquee CSK game, Delhi could consider replacing him with lanky Kyle Jamieson. Alongside Mitchell Starc, Ngidi could help DC revive their playoff chances.

No MS Dhoni for the Delhi game

Let alone being considered for selection, former CSK captain and team veteran, MS Dhoni, stayed back in Chennai and hasn’t travelled with the team for the away IPL 2026 fixture. Although several reports have stated that Dhoni has attained full fitness but is unwilling to spoil the team’s combination, he has decided against making himself available for selection.

Predicted Playing XIs of both teams –

Delhi - Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (captain), Auqib Nabi, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi and Kuldeep Yadav

Chennai - Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj and Akash Madhwal

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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