/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants? check result

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 40 runs in Lucknow on Wednesday (Apr 22) in IPL 2026. Chasing a below bar 160-run target, LSG suffered another batting failure as they were bowled out for 119 in 18 overs. The win snapped RR's two-loss streak and gave them fifth win in seven games. RR are now second on points table with 10 points from seven matches while LSG slid to ninth place with just four points in seven games from two wins and fifth loss - last of which came against Royals.

LSG batting fails again in modest chase

Add WION as a Preferred Source

LSG's chase was rocked in the first over itself with a brilliant piece of fielding as Ayush Badoni was sent back for a duck. The next two overs saw skipper Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram also were dismissed, on duck just like Badoni, as LSG became 11/3 and finished the powerplay at 31/3. Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh then added 43 runs for the fourth wicket before Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership with Pooran's (22) wicket. Marsh then added 37 runs with Himmat Singh (15) to take LSG past 100 before Ravi Bishnoi came in a broke the stand with Singh's wicket in 15th over.

Marsh, who scored a fighting 55 off 41 balls, was sent back Nandre Burger in the next over, effective ending the chase for LSG. At 111/6 and needed 49 runs in last four overs, Mukul Choudhary was the last hope but he was dismissed on the first ball of death overs (16-20) and from there, LSG were dismissed for 119 in the next two overs, losing fourth match on the trot.