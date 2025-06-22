/Who was David 'Syd' Lawrence, the first British-born black cricketer for England, who recently died?

David Syd Lawrence, former English fast bowler and first British-born Black cricketer to play for England, sadly passed away at the age of 61 after a brave battle with motor neurone disease (MND). This development was confirmed by his family as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Lawrence made history in 1988 when he became the first Black cricketer born in the UK to represent England, paving the way for greater inclusivity and diversity in the sport.

Lawrence enjoyed a memorable cricket career, both for England and Gloucestershire. He played five Tests and one One-Day International for England, claiming 18 wickets. His standout performance came in 1991 when he took 5 wickets for 106 runs against the West Indies at The Oval, showcasing his raw pace and skill.

On the county circuit, Lawrence played 280 matches for Gloucestershire, taking 625 wickets and establishing himself as one of the club's all-time greats.

His promising international career was cut short in 1992 after a knee injury during a match against New Zealand in Wellington. Although Lawrence made a brief return to Gloucestershire five years later, his international dreams never fully recovered. After retiring from cricket, Lawrence explored new ventures, including running a nightclub and becoming a competitive bodybuilder.

In 2024, Lawrence was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND), a progressive illness that attacks the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and loss of movement. There is currently no cure for MND, but Lawrence continued to raise awareness and funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, showing incredible strength throughout his illness.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) paid tribute to Lawrence, describing him as a true trailblazer who broke barriers and inspired change.