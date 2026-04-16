/Who was Alex Manninger, former Arsenal goalkeeper who died in train accident

Former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper Alex Manninger tragically died in a car-train accident on Thursday (April 16) while traveling in Austria’s Salzburg. Manninger, who represented Arsenal between 1997 and 2002, died at the age of 48 and goes down as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation. During his playing days, he represented the likes of Juventus and Liverpool as well, with whom he also announced his retirement from the sport.

What was the incident?

Police said the incident happened at about 08:20 local time (07:20 BST) at a level crossing near Salzburg. Salzburg police said first responders used a defibrillator on Manninger, who was alone in the car, after he was freed from the vehicle, which was dragged along by the train, but they could not resuscitate him. Police also said that the train driver was unharmed.

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Who was Manninger?

Manninger made 64 appearances for Arsenal between 1997 and 2002, winning the Premier League and FA Cup. He won 33 caps for Austria and was part of the squad that featured at Euro 2008 in his home country.

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Manninger began his career with hometown club Red Bull Salzburg and spent time with 14 teams across Europe, including Sienna, Juventus, Udinese and Augsburg. He signed a short-term deal with Liverpool as a 39-year-old in 2016 but did not play.

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During his time at Arsenal, Manninger largely played second fiddle to David Seaman, but deputised for the injured England keeper late in the 1997-98 season. That season, Manninger helped Arsenal beat West Ham on penalties in the FA Cup sixth round and impressed in a memorable win against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Manninger was named Premier League player of the month for March 1998.