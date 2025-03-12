Wrestling industry has seen some of the greatest black wrestlers over the last few decades with notable names of Dwayne Johnson and Mark Henry to grace the square ring. However, it is Booker T who has been named as the greatest Black wrestler in the history, ahead of the above-mentioned duo. The list was released by BET, where Booker has beaten competition from The Rock, Kofi Kingston, and others.

Advertisment

BET has a list of “The 15 Greatest Black Wrestlers Ever.” Booker T is listed as number 1.



15) Jazz

14) Shelton Benjamin

13) Naomi

12) Jacqueline

11) Big E

10) D’Von Dudley

9) Bianca Belair

8) Bobby Lashley

7) Ron Simmons / Farooq

6) Junkyard Dog

5) Sasha Banks / Mercedes Mone… pic.twitter.com/hhT3c2EZzE — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) March 12, 2025

Booker T named greatest Black wrestler

Advertisment

One of the greatest of his generation, Booker came into the limelight in the 1990s and 2000s when he gained fame in WCW and later in WWE. Credited for his unique style of wrestling, Booker won the World Heavyweight Championship and the WCW title in his long career, making his name on the international circuit. Now 60, Booker was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on two occasions despite having a spell away from the company when he was working with TNA wrestling.

ALSO READ | Man Utd new stadium plans: Where will the Red Devils play as club sets sight on 'New Trafford'? Know More

The former World Heavyweight champion was also an expert in tag team wrestling and won several honours, including the World Tag Team titles. His last WWE reign as world champion came in late 2006 before Batista took away the title in 2007. Booker also won the United States title in 2005 while also being crowned the winner of the prestigious ‘King of the Ring’ after which he was renamed ‘King Booker’ for a brief spell.

Advertisment

Booker beats competition from The Rock

The former world champion beat off competition from The Rock, who is still considered by many as the greatest Black wrestler. Like Booker, Dwayne also headlined the WWE in the late 1990s and early 2000s before switching careers to the movie industry. Kofi Kingston finished third on the BET list of all-time greatest Black wrestlers, with Henry bagging the fourth spot. Sasha Banks finished fifth and was the highest-ranked female Black wrestler.