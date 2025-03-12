Manchester United on Tuesday (Mar 11) confirmed plans for a new stadium, as the club is set for a state-of-the-art arena in the coming years. While the focus is on the new arena, United’s current home - Old Trafford - has a rich history and is still the biggest Premier League stadium. However, a plan to construct a new stadium could force United to move away from Old Trafford. So what are the possible destinations of record English champions?

Manchester United’s possible stadium options

As the plans clearly state, the new stadium will be constructed adjacent to the existing site of the Old Trafford Stadium, meaning the club can continue playing at the current arena. However, any change in plan or design will likely see United temporarily move away from Old Trafford considering fan safety as a primary reason. This was the same case when Tottenham Hotspur had to move away from their old White Hart Lane Stadium when their current stadium was under construction between 2017 and 2019.

If this is the case, United have a few interesting choices including moving to the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City. The Etihad Stadium is geographically nearest to Old Trafford and avoids possible logistical issues arising when the new stadium is under construction.

Liverpool’s Anfield and Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium are also possible options as they too help avoid logistical issues, situated just 37 km away from Manchester. However, considering Man Utd’s rivalry with Liverpool, Anfield should be out of consideration.

With a huge fan base and more than 60,000 season ticket holders, any other arena in the North of England won’t be considered by the hierarchy of Manchester United if they move away from Old Trafford.

Is Wembley an option?

Wembley remains one of the best options for Manchester United in case a move away from Old Trafford is forced. The stadium is the largest in the UK and could accommodate all the fans and season ticket holders as it boosts a capacity of 90,000 fans. However, the stadium’s location will provide logistical issues as Wembley is located in North London, 326 km away from the current site, although any possible temporary move could not be ruled out.