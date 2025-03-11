Indian motorsport has taken a significant step forward as Kush Maini has been officially announced as the test and reserve driver for the Alpine Formula 1 team for the 2025 season. The 24-year-old racer from India joins an elite list of Indian drivers who have made it to the F1 paddock, following in the footsteps of Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.

Maini, who has been making waves in Formula 2, will now be closely associated with the Alpine F1 team, taking on crucial testing and reserve driver duties. His selection is seen as a recognition of his talent and dedication, as well as a testament to India’s growing presence in international motorsport.

The announcement marks a historic moment for Indian racing enthusiasts, as Maini's association with a premier Formula 1 team opens new avenues for aspiring young racers from the country. His role with Alpine will involve working on car development, assisting the race team during Grand Prix weekends, and being prepared to step in if required as a replacement driver.

Maini’s journey to F1

Kush Maini has been steadily progressing through the junior racing categories, with impressive performances in Formula 3 and Formula 2. His racing career has been marked by consistency and technical expertise, making him a strong candidate for an F1 role.

He was previously a part of the Alpine Academy, where he underwent extensive training and development programs to enhance his skills. His performances in Formula 2 caught the attention of Alpine, leading to his promotion to the test and reserve driver role.

Speaking about his new role, Maini expressed his excitement: “It is a dream come true to be associated with Alpine as a test and reserve driver. This opportunity brings me one step closer to my ultimate goal of racing in Formula 1. I am incredibly grateful to Alpine for believing in me and giving me this chance to learn and contribute to the team.”

Meanwhile, the Alpine F1 team, in their official statement, emphasised Maini’s potential and contributions to their driver development program. Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine, said: “We have been closely following Kush’s progress, and he has consistently demonstrated the skills and determination required to succeed at the highest level. His role as a test and reserve driver will be crucial for our team, and we look forward to his contributions throughout the 2025 season.”

Alpine has been investing heavily in its driver development program, and Maini’s inclusion aligns with their long-term vision of nurturing young talent. His appointment is also expected to strengthen Alpine’s outreach in the Indian market, as the team gains more recognition among Indian F1 fans.

Maini’s signing as a test and reserve driver highlights the growing representation of Indian talent in Formula 1. With Jehan Daruvala also making strides in the junior categories, India is gradually becoming a recognized force in the motorsport world. This development could pave the way for more Indian drivers to enter the F1 ecosystem in the coming years.

What’s next for Maini?

As a test and reserve driver, Maini will be involved in extensive simulator work, development testing, and supporting Alpine during race weekends. While his main role will be behind the scenes, there remains the possibility of him stepping into a race seat if required.

With this new role, Maini inches closer to achieving his dream of racing in Formula 1. His journey serves as an inspiration to many young racers in India, proving that with talent, hard work, and the right opportunities, making it to the pinnacle of motorsport is possible.

As the 2025 Formula 1 season unfolds, all eyes will be on Kush Maini as he takes this crucial step in his racing career, representing India on the global motorsport stage.

