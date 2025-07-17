/Who is the first woman to defeat Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon? She is an Olympic silver medalist

Iga Swiatek scripted history by becoming the first player to win a Wimbledon ladies' singles final with a double bagel in the Open Era. Swiatek defeated American Amanda Anisimova to win 2025 Championship title with the scoreline of 6-0,6-0 to get her hands on the silverware. Seeded eighth in the tournament, Iga dropped just one set to claim her maiden title at Wimbledon and sixth grand slam overall. Earlier, Amanda had stunned the sports fraternity by defeating tournament seed 1, Aryna Sabalenka, in the semi-final. As Swiatek is having time of her life, let's know the first woman who had beaten Swiatek in 2019 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in southwest London.

Back in 2019, Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic had defeated Swiatek in straight sets with the scoreline of 6-2, 7-6(7-3) on Court 11 at the All England Club. Looking at this, you might have had a question in your mind.

Who is Viktorija Golubic?

Well, Golubic is a Swiss tennis player currently seeded no. 85 in the world. She began playing at the age of five, inspired by her sister and legendary Monica Seles (nine-time grand slam winner, former no.1), even copying her by hitting two-handed on both sides until the age of 11. Born to Serbian and Croatian parents, Golubic speaks four languages: German, English, Serbian and Croatian.

Her career took off in 2016 when she won her maiden WTA title in Gstaad, where she edged past then-seeded third Kiki Bertens with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Eight years later, she lifted her second WTA trophy in Jiujiang, where she defeated Rebecca Šramková in straight sets (6-3, 7-5) and followed it up with a WTA 125 title in Limoges to close out the 2024 season strongly. Golubic also won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in doubles with Belinda Bencic and cracked the top 50 WTA rankings in 2021.