/Who is Nirvani Hetmyer? Everything to know about Shimron Hetmyer’s wife

Shimron Hetmyer is a powerful southpaw batter from the West Indies, known for his fearless stroke play and ability to dominate bowlers. Born on December 26, 1996, in Berbice, Guyana, Hetmyer rose to fame when he led the West Indies U-19 team to victory in the 2016 U-19 World Cup (Dhaka, Bangladesh). Since then, he has become one of the most exciting players from the Caribbean. Hetmyer is also a key player for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He started his IPL journey with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2019, moved to Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2020, and was picked up by the Royals in 2022. Known for his stylish hairstyle and aggressive batting, Hetmyer plays a crucial role in the middle order. He often credits his wife, Nirvana, as one of his biggest supporters behind his continuous success.

Who is Nirvani Umrao?

Nirvani Umrao, now Nirvani Hetmyer, is the wife of Shimron Hetmyer. She is a model and entrepreneur who keeps much of her personal life private. She is from Guyana and has Indian roots.

Nirvani Umrao’s age and height

Nirvani was born on May 21, 1996, and is currently 27 years old. She stands around 163 cm tall.

What is her profession?

While there are no exact details about her work, it is known that Nirvani works as a model and an entrepreneur. She loves to travel and prefers to stay away from the media spotlight.

Love story

Shimron and Nirvani met through Facebook. Hetmyer said it took two months for her to reply to his messages. He proposed to her on Christmas Day in 2019, and they later got married in a private ceremony.

Family

The couple has two sons. Their first child, Nate Hetmyer, was born on May 10, 2022. The name of their second son hasn’t been revealed yet.

Nirvani on social media