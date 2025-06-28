/IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi fires India U-19 to dominant win over England

IPL 2025 breakout star Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his red-hot form, smashing a blistering 48 off just 18 balls to power India U-19 to a six-wicket win over England in the first Youth One Day International (ODI) on Friday (Jun 27). Donning his no. 18 jersey at Hove, Vaibhav came out with an aggressive intent and looked in complete control. He smashed three massive sixes off Jack Home in the sixth over and then punished James Minto for 11 runs in the very next one to take India to a flying start.

Chasing 175, India raced to 70/0 in just seven overs, with Vaibhav and captain Ayush Mhatre (21) setting the tone for the chase early.

Vaibhav, who stunned fans in IPL 2025 with a 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals, was dismissed while trying to slog sweep spinner Ralphie Albert. But by then, he had done enough damage to England.

After a mini-collapse, India found stability through vice-captain Abhigyan Kundu, who anchored the chase with an unbeaten 45 to take India home in just 24 overs. With that, India grabbed a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

Earlier, England had a decent start thanks to opener Isaac Mohammed (42 off 28), but once he fell, the innings collapsed. England went from 76/1 to 86/4 in no time. Young seamer RS Ambrish struck twice, removing Mayes and skipper Rew, while Kanishk Chouhan (3/20) and Mohammed Enaan (2/37) spun a web around the middle and lower order.