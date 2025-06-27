/'They ruined our 19th November,' Rohit recalls motivation behind whirlwind 92 vs Australia in T20 WC 2024

Former India Test and T20I skipper Rohit Sharma says that his innings against Australia in T20 World cup 2024 in Super Eight stage was full off intent because of a reason. Rohit scored 92 off 41 balls and took the attack to opposition from ball one. In a recent interview, Rohit revealed that the he had 'decent motivation' for the match knowing Australia will be out of the tournament if they won. Months before the match, Australia had beaten India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in India which also served as the motivation for team, Rohit also mentioned.

“We knew that if we won this match, Australia would be out. That was a decent motivation for all of us. But cricket is not played thinking about what happened last time. Yes, you want to do well against them. But it is never going to be about the past,” Sharma said during a show on JioHotstar.

“That thing is in the back of the mind — they ruined our 19th November. Not just ours, but the whole country’s. So, we should give them a good gift as well. Yes, in the dressing room all this keeps happening among us — between the boys. But when the toss happens, the game starts — then it is all about how you can do your best. When I am batting, I don’t think — let’s knock them out. It doesn’t work like that. I have to focus on how I can play well against them. That was the only thought in my mind — how can I bat well and contribute,” he added.