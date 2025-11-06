/Most untrusted player in WPL? Second costliest player in league not retained by team despite World Cup winning performance

Since the inception of Women's Premier League (WPL) in 2023, the Indian players have evolved leaps and bounds in terms of confidence, handling pressure, and holding the nerves in clutch situations. All of these qualities were visible recently as India won its maiden Women's ODI World Cup - defeating Australia in semis and South Africa in the final. Right after the WC win, the WPL teams had to submit the list of their retained players ahead of upcoming mega auction. While most of the big names were expectedly retained, UP Warriroz released their biggest player - Deepti Sharma.

Most untrusted player in WPL?

Deepti was the second costliest buy of WPL 2023 at INR 2.6 crore ($317,000), only behind Smriti Mandhana at INR 3.4 crore ($415,000). Deepti even was paid more than Harmanpreet Kaur who fetched INR 1.8 crore ($220,000) in 2023 auction. In her three years with the UP Warriroz, Deepti played 25 matches, scoring 507 runs and taking 27 wickets - both the second most for her team. While the franchise has released all the players except Shweta Sherawat, Deepti's performance for the franchise and for India definitely warranted a place in the retention list. The move bags the question, is Deepti Sharma the most untrusted player in WPL?

Not even World Cup 2025 performance could help Deepti