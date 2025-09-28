/Who is Mithun Manhas? The newly elected president of BCCI

Former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas was appointed as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the Annual General Meeting on Sunday (Sep 28), in Mumbai. He takes over from Roger Binny, who resigned after reaching the mandatory retirement age. Manhas is making history as the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to become the head of the BCCI since it was founded in 1928.

The 45-year-old former cricketer is now the 37th president of the BCCI. Before this, he served as the Director of Cricket for the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. Manhas was nominated after a meeting of the board’s key members in New Delhi earlier this month, where he emerged as the top candidate to lead Indian cricket.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

But who exactly is Mithun Manhas?

Born in an era dominated by Indian cricket legends like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sourav Ganguly, Manhas never got a chance to play for the Indian national team. However, he was a strong and reliable middle-order batter for Delhi from 1998 onwards.

He often captained Delhi when star players like Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir were busy with international matches. Under his leadership, Delhi won the Ranji Trophy in the 2007-08 season, ending a long wait for the title.

Over his career, Manhas played 157 First-Class matches, scoring 9,714 runs with 27 centuries. He also played 130 List A matches and featured in 55 IPL games.

In the IPL, Manhas played 44 matches for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring 439 runs with a batting average of 21.95 and a strike rate of 107.60.