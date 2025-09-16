LOGIN
BCCI Strikes $65.7M Deal to Land Apollo Tyres as New Jersey Sponsor

Published: Sep 16, 2025, 21:36 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 21:36 IST
Apollo Tyres has replaced Dream11 as team India's new jersey sponsor. Apollo Tyres has signed a three-year contract with the BCCI, valued at approximately $65.7 million or ₹579 crore.

