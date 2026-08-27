/NFL owners approve record $9.6 billion sale of reigining Super Bowl champs Seattle Seahawks to Indian-Origin billionaire Vinod Khosla

Reigning Super Bowl winner Seattle Seahawks are being sold at a record price of $9.6 billion. The NFL owners approved the sale of the franchise in a unanimous vote on Wednesday (Aug 26) to Indian-origin businessman Vinod Khosla. The sale required the support of 24 out of 32 team owners, and the Khosla family didn't have any trouble getting the majority in their favor. The sale surpasses the Washington Commanders' price of $6.05 billion and is now the second-highest amount deal in North American sports history behind the LA Lakers' $10 billion tag in 2025.

Super Bowl champs Seahawks get new owners

The Seahawks were under the estate of Paul G. Allen following the death of the Microsoft co-founder in 2018, who had bought the team from Ken Behring in 1997. Paul's sister Jody Allen took charge of the Seahawks as well as the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers as chair following her brother's death. Between 1997 and 2026, with either Paul or Jody in charge, the Seahawks made the trip to the Super Bowl four times and won the Vince Lombardi trophy twice.

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The Khosla family, the new owners, entered into the agreement with the current owners on July 11 after Allen's estate announced on February 18 earlier this year that they had started the process of selling the franchise. Khosla, to become the co-owner of the Seahawks, would have to let go of his minority share in the San Francisco 49ers.

Speaking at the press conference after the announcement, Khosla said: "How often do you get to buy a franchise that just won the Super Bowl? We are incredibly lucky and humbled by this gift, I would say, from the Allen trust."

"The task ahead is actually pretty simple - keep the winning streak alive, get another Super Bowl. Our approach is generally going to be long-term focused, that's our inclination always. So, keep winning, take a long-term approach, and learn a lot. We don't know enough, and the other owners have been incredibly welcoming and willing to teach us, so we'll learn a lot. We'll learn from management and see what they are recommending," he added.

Who is Vinod Khosla?

Khosla was born in India to an Army household and holds a graduate degree in electrical engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. He subsequently obtained a master's degree in biomedical engineering from Carnegie Mellon and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.