/Former champions Wawrinka and Williams sisters granted last-minute US Open wildcards

In a startling development around wildcard entries at the upcoming 2026 US Open, former winners Stan Wawrinka and the decorated Williams sisters, Serena and Venus, have secured last-minute qualification for the final Slam of the year. Switzerland’s Wawrinka, who is set to retire from professional tennis after the end of this season, has replaced Patrick Kypson in the singles draw after the American was forced to withdraw due to injury.

"I'm incredibly excited to accept the wild card for the 2026 US Open and look forward to competing in front of the fans in New York once again," Wawrinka said in a USTA press release.

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The USTA's omission of the 41-year-old Wawrinka from the final list of wildcards for the tournament picked last week led to a lot of backlash, including from former champion Andy Roddick.



Wawrinka began this year with two wins in the singles competition at the Australian Open before losing to top-seeded US player Taylor Fritz. At both Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Wawrinka was knocked out in the first round, and also failed to find his best result on the main tours in recent months.

Williams Sisters Return in Doubles

The two Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, are slated to compete in women's doubles at the 2026 US Open after being granted a wildcard, tournament officials announced on Wednesday. The announcement by the US Tennis Association follows Serena Williams' dramatic return to Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, when she and her mixed doubles partner, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, won their first match before losing in the quarterfinals.



Venus Williams, meanwhile, was granted a USTA wildcard to compete in women's singles, an event Serena is not participating in.

The two American sisters together have combined for 14 women's doubles Grand Slam titles, including two US Opens. They have also won three gold medals together at the Olympic Games in women's doubles.

Both Venus and Serena last competed together in New York in 2022, when they lost their opening match to the Czech team of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.



The pair, however, had been entered in Wimbledon earlier this summer, but withdrew after Serena suffered an injury in an opening-round singles loss.