/US Open 2026: Roger Federer makes winning return to Arthur Ashe Stadium

Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam champion, made a winning return to Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday (Aug 25) in Flushing Meadows at the US Open 2026. Federer, who won the tournament five times (2004–08) during his playing days, beat former US player Andy Roddick in an exhibition set in singles before beating Roddick and Andre Agassi in doubles in partnership with John McEnroe. The event, dubbed "Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York," saw Federer winning the singles set 6-3 and the doubles set, along with McEnroe, 7-5.

Federer turns back clock at US Open 2026

The 45-year-old, who last played a competitive tennis match in 2019, gave some more memories to the fans during the night. “It’s great to be back in New York,” said Federer. “It’s incredible. I have incredible memories of this court, the fans here, the city. In 2004, 2005, that’s when it all started here, my love for New York, with the victories here.”

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Federer is due to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on August 29. The Swiss player, however, has turned down any possibility of making a professional comeback, unlike Serena Williams who returned to professional tennis at 44. Have a look at him playing at the US Open 2026 below:

Federer's career in numbers

Federer is considered one of the greatest players of the game, winning 20 Grand Slams, which include six Australian Opens (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), one French Open (2009), and eight Wimbledon titles (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017), apart from five US Open titles (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008).