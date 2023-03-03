Who is Georgie Hodge—the same-sex partner of Danielle Wyatt? Know her age, profession, net worth & more

Georgie Hodge is a football agent from England who recently got engaged to popular English cricketer Danielle Wyatt in South Africa. As per media reports, the two lesbian partners were dating each other since 2019. Wyatt shared a picture of her kissing Hodge on Twitter on March 2. But this is not the first time the English cricket star has made her relationship with Hodge public. She keeps sharing their image on her Instagram account while they explore new places together.

Who is Georgie Hodge?

Georgie Hodge is a 28-year-old football agent from London. After doing her schooling at Cranleigh School, she went on to graduate from Oxford Brookes University. Media reports estimate her net worth to be $2 million. She is the head of women’s football at the CAA base. CAA base is an agency dedicated to the career development of footballers.

Details about the dating life of Georgie Hodge and Danielle Wyatt

Wyatt and Hodge have been dating for four years now. They started dating in 2019. They have been living together in London since then. Wyatt is quite active on social media. She became popular in India after she proposed Indian cricketer Virat Kohli back in 2014. Wyatt had tweeted, “Kholi, marry me!” Now, when Hodge and Wyatt shared their picture on Twitter and Instagram, they received blessings and love from their followers in abundance.

Hodge and Wyatt got engaged in South Africa

As reported by media outlets, the lesbian duo got engaged in South Africa. Wyatt was a member of the England cricket squad that advanced to the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup semifinals. She unexpectedly went unsold at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction, though. The T20 league's inaugural season will begin on March 4. The all-rounder has so far participated in 142 T20Is and 102 ODIs for the England women's side. In the 50-over format, she has 1776 runs and 27 wickets to her name. In T20s, Wyatt has amassed 2369 runs and 46 wickets.

What is Georgie Hodge’s net worth?

Georgie Hodge’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

What is Georgie Hodge’s age?