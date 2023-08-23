Who is former Zimbabwe cricket team captain Heath Streak?

The morning of Wednesday, August 23 turned out to be chaotic for cricketing fans across the globe as the news of the death of former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak surfaced internet. However, hours later of the news, his former colleague on the national team Henry Olonga confirmed that he was still alive and was receiving treatment for cancer. Amid all the chaos, Streak became a center of attraction on the global platforms of social media. So who exactly is Streak and why is he regarded as one of the greatest sportsmen in Zimbabwe’s history?

Who is Streak?

Born in Bulawayo, Streak had a cricketing legacy in his family as his father Denis played first-class cricket. A commendable all-rounder in his day, Streak was good with his batting and bowling ability which led him to reach bigger heights for the nation. He would make his debut in the domestic circuit in 1993 and the same year would also see him make his international debut.

In the 1996 Logan Cup, Heath and his father Denis scripted history as they both played in the same match against Matabeleland Country Districts. This was the first time a father and son pair played together in a single match in the Zimbabwe domestic circuit. However, the pair had to be content with a runners-up place.

Streak in years to come became a central figure in Zimbabwe cricket’s rise and downfall, the majority on the high-rise. He led Zimbabwe to Test wins against India and Pakistan, while also leading the side to the 2003 ODI World Cup Super Six stage. The country was embroiled in high political tensions but did see Zimbabwe achieve some monumental wins from 1997 to 2003.

Streak was appointed captain twice, first in 2000 and then again in 2002 to lead the side in the World Cup. He remains the most successful skipper in the Test side of the nation with four wins. He was nominated for the ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2004 before he was sacked by the national side. He would return to the national side in 2005, but after a short spell saw him hang his boots for the national side.

The 49-year-old announced his retirement at the age of 31, in 2005. Streak still remains the only Zimbabwe bowler with more than 100 Test and over 200 ODI wickets. He captained Zimbabwe in 2000, at a time when several players withdrew from the national side as relations between the board and the team hit a rough patch.

In his decorated career Streak played 65 matches and picked up 216 wickets with an economy of 2.69. In the ODI format, Streak featured in 189 matches, scalping 239 wickets at an economy of 4.51. His best bowling figures were 5-32. With the willow, Streak amassed 1,990 runs in the red-ball format, at an average of 22.4. He featured in 65 Tests for his country. In ODIs, Streak aggregated 2,934 runs at a strike rate of 73.4 and an average of 28.3.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE