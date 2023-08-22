Premier League: Liverpool new boy Alexis Mac Allister's red card rescinded after successful appeal

Liverpool's new boy Alexis Mac Allister was given a huge reprieve by the Football Association (FA) on Tuesday, August 22 after his red card against Bournemouth was rescinded after a successful appeal. Mac Allister, on his Anfield debut, was sent off by referee Thomas Bramall in the 58th minute saw the Reds play the final half an hour with 10 men. The direct card would have seen him miss this week’s contest against Newcastle United, but will now be available after a successful appeal.

Relief for Liverpool

"After the game, I saw it back. I think if you have a list of points, what we need to give a red card, besides contact there's nothing else, no other boxes ticked," Klopp said on Saturday.

"It's a decision we all agree if he gives a yellow card VAR would not overturn it and if he gives a red card VAR will not overturn it because contact means it's not a clear and obvious mistake."

Despite the red card, the Reds started their home campaign on a high as they beat Bournemouth 3-1 to remain unbeaten in the Premier League. They started their season against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge last week.

"An independent regulatory commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister's three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal," a Football Association spokesperson said.

"The Liverpool midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during their Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday, 19 August."

The Reds will now hope for a better outcome in their upcoming fixture against Newcastle, who started their home season with a 5-1 win against Aston Villa. Klopp’s men will look to build on their fifth-place finish in the Premier League, having narrowly missed out on a Champions League place last season.

Klopp’s men will be involved in Europa League action this season and will have to play fiddle on Thursday night.

So far at the season of the season, they remain one of seven teams yet to lose a match in the Premier League. They currently sit on four points from their opening two matches with surprise package Brighton sitting top of the pile with six points. Champions Manchester City and Arsenal remain the other sides with a 100 percent win record in the Premier League.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE