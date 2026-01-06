Vijay Hazare Trophy: USA-born Aman Rao, picked up by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 auction, now has highest List A score for Hyderabad

USA-born Aman Rao has scored a double ton in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, for Hyderabad on Tuesday (Jan 6). This the second double hundred of the VHT 2025-26 season after Swastik Samal's 212 which he scored for Odisha against Surashtra on December 24. Rao reached the double ton, also his maiden hundred in List A cricket, with a six in a dramatic fashing on the last ball of the innings as Hyderabad posted 352/5 in 50 overs.
Who is Aman Rao?
As per ESPNCricinfo, Aman Rao was born in Wisconsin, a state in the United States, but chose to play cricket in India. He is just 21 years of age and had made his domestic debut in December 2024 in a T20 for Haderabad. He has played 11 T20s in total, all in India's domestic 20-over tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 301 runs at a strike rate of 162.70 with two fifties and a highest of 67 not out.
Also Read - Vijay Hazare Trophy: 4 hundreds and a 91 - Devdutt Padikkal in six innings for Karnataka
He made his List A debut in the ongoing VHT only and the match against Bengal on Tuesday (Jan 6) was his only third match. His 200 not out is also the highest List A score for a Hyderabad batter.
Aman Rao IPL team
Trending Stories
At the recently concluded IPL 2026 auction, which happened in December 2025, Rao was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for his base price of INR 30 lakh. Rao played 10 of his 11 T20 matches in SMAT 2025/26 for Hyderabad and his performance, which included 234 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 163 with a best of 52 not out was the basis for Royals to pick him up at the IPL auction.