Vijay Hazare Trophy: USA-born Aman Rao, picked up by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 auction, now has highest List A score for Hyderabad

USA-born Aman Rao has scored a double ton in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, for Hyderabad on Tuesday (Jan 6). This the second double hundred of the VHT 2025-26 season after Swastik Samal's 212 which he scored for Odisha against Surashtra on December 24. Rao reached the double ton, also his maiden hundred in List A cricket, with a six in a dramatic fashing on the last ball of the innings as Hyderabad posted 352/5 in 50 overs.

Who is Aman Rao?

As per ESPNCricinfo, Aman Rao was born in Wisconsin, a state in the United States, but chose to play cricket in India. He is just 21 years of age and had made his domestic debut in December 2024 in a T20 for Haderabad. He has played 11 T20s in total, all in India's domestic 20-over tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 301 runs at a strike rate of 162.70 with two fifties and a highest of 67 not out.

He made his List A debut in the ongoing VHT only and the match against Bengal on Tuesday (Jan 6) was his only third match. His 200 not out is also the highest List A score for a Hyderabad batter.

