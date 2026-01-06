/Vijay Hazare Trophy: 4 hundreds and a 91 - Devdutt Padikkal in six innings for Karnataka

India batter Devdutt Padikkal, who is currently playing for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 (domestic 50-over tournament), is having the form of his life. The batter has played six innings in six matches so far, scoring four hundreds and a fifty which was a 91. He had scored four hundreds in one season previously as well - VHT 2020-21. The record for most hundreds in one Vijay Hazare Trophy season is with Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan who scored five tons in VHT 2022-23 season. The rate at which Padikkal is scoring centuries, he may very well not only equal but break the record as well. He has scored 605 run so far at an average of 100.83.

Padikkal lits up Vijay Hazare Trophy

The left-arm batter started the VHT season with 147 against Jharkhand as Karnataka chased down a mammot 412. In the next match against Kerala, Padikkal smashed 124 as Karnataka chased down 285-run target with eight wickets in hand. He failed against Tamil Nadu and could manage only 22 runs. Against Puducherry, Padikkal scored 113 runs as Karnataka posed 363/4 and won the match by 67 runs. In the match against Tripura, Padikkal scored 332 as Karnataka registered a 80-run win. In the match against Rajasthan on Tuesday (Jan 6), Padikkal produced 91 - falling nine runs short of what would have been a record hundred.

Record for most hundreds in one VHT season