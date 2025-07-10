/Who holds the record for most goals in MLS history? Details inside

Major League Soccer (MLS) is the top professional football league in the United States and Canada. Since its inception in 1996, MLS has seen many talented players across the globe make their mark. With stars like David Beckham, Thierry Henry and now Lionel Messi gracing it, this league is well talked about. The popularity of MLS has skyrocketed ever since Messi joined it. Messi’s arrival in 2023 brought global attention and excitement to MLS. But with all the spotlight around Messi, have you ever wondered who holds the record for the most goals in MLS history?

Well, it’s neither Messi nor Beckham, but it’s Chris Wondolowski. The former San Jose Earthquakes forward holds the record with 171 goals in MLS. He played 18 seasons, appeared in 413 matches and remains the league’s all-time top scorer. Wondolowski, also known as ‘Wondo,’ wasn’t a big name when he started playing. He was picked in the fourth round of the 2005 MLS Supplemental draft by the San Jose Earthquakes. He later joined the Houston Dynamo in 2006 but didn’t get many chances. In 2009, he came back to the San Jose Earthquakes and that’s when his career took off.

In 2010, Wondolowski won the Golden Boot by scoring 18 goals. Two years later, in 2012, he claimed it again with 27 goals. In 2016, he entered the record books as he became the first player in league history to score at least 10 goals in seven consecutive seasons. (records as per ESPN)

In his final season in 2020, Wondolowski scored seven goals from 22 appearances. He was named the club’s 'Player of the Year' and also received the 'Andrew Bedard Spirit' of the Game Award/Humanitarian of the Year. He also earned MLS Team of the Week honours in weeks 21 and 23 (2020) and was named ‘Player of the Week’ in week 21. Wondolowski retired in 2021 as a true MLS stalwart.

Now, let's glance at the top ten goal scorers in MLS history