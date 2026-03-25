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Who doesn't want to play for India? Prithvi Shaw clears intent ahead of Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 season opener

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Mar 25, 2026, 22:30 IST | Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 22:30 IST
Who doesn't want to play for India? Prithvi Shaw clears intent ahead of Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 season opener

Who doesn't want to play for India? Prithvi Shaw clears intent ahead of Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 season opener Photograph: (AFP)

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Prithvi Shaw, an all-format international with India, has not played for the national team since July 2021 and looks for a swift comeback. Speaking during the IPL 2026 pre-season, Shaw reckons it is everyone’s dream to play for India.

Delhi Capitals’ star batter Prithvi Shaw has cleared his intent ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season as he looks to rejuvenate his career. Shaw, an all-format international with India, has not played for the national team since July 2021 and looks for a swift comeback. Speaking during the IPL 2026 pre-season, Shaw reckons it is everyone’s dream to play for India.

Shaw clears intent ahead of IPL 2026

"If I don't think about a comeback, then what's the point? That's why I am playing. Who doesn't want to play for India? You have to be there, and I am working towards that," Shaw said ahead of the season.

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"I enjoyed my life in the last year. Went to a couple of destinations to keep my mind fresh. Then I came back. The same routine, practised, worked hard, be it my training or batting. Whatever I used to do, I started doing it 3x more. I think it was a good break for me. I don't see it as a step back, but it was a needed break, so I get myself back stronger mentally."

Shaw last played for India in July 2021 when he was part of India’s tour of Sri Lanka under Shikhar Dhawan’s captaincy. He played his only T20I for India on that tour while he was also part of the ODI set-up. Overall, he has played in five Test matches, six ODIs and one T20I for India and remains an all-format player.

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However, injuries and poor form has seen him drop down the pecking order at the international level and he has not played since 2021. The IPL 2026 will come as a welcome addition for the Mumbai batter, where he can prove his worth.

Delhi Capitals start their IPL 2026 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

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