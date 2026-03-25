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IPL 2026: KKR rope in Navdeep Saini as injury replacement for Harshit Rana

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Mar 25, 2026, 21:13 IST | Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 21:13 IST
IPL 2026: KKR rope in Navdeep Saini as injury replacement for Harshit Rana

IPL 2026: KKR rope in Navdeep Saini as injury replacement for Harshit Rana Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The announcement made on Wednesday (Mar 25) will see Navdeep Saini link up with the KKR squad on Thursday and resume training ahead of the side’s IPL 2026 opening clash against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday (Mar 29) at the Wankhede Stadium. 

With just days remaining for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in Navdeep Saini as an injury replacement for Harshit Rana. The announcement made on Wednesday (Mar 25) will see Saini link up with the KKR squad on Thursday and resume training ahead of the side’s IPL 2026 opening clash against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday (Mar 29) at the Wankhede Stadium. Rana, who missed India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph with a right knee ligament injury, was ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 season recently.

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

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