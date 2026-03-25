/IPL 2026: KKR rope in Navdeep Saini as injury replacement for Harshit Rana

With just days remaining for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in Navdeep Saini as an injury replacement for Harshit Rana. The announcement made on Wednesday (Mar 25) will see Saini link up with the KKR squad on Thursday and resume training ahead of the side’s IPL 2026 opening clash against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday (Mar 29) at the Wankhede Stadium. Rana, who missed India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph with a right knee ligament injury, was ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 season recently.