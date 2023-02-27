When you don't score runs in India, you will get flak: Sourav Ganguly opines on KL Rahul's form
IND vs AUS: KL Rahul's form remains a huge cause of concern for Team India. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has now reacted to Rahul's poor run.
KL Rahul's form remains a huge cause of concern for Team India ahead of the third and penultimate Test versus Australia in the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series and are likely to remain unchanged in their playing XI. However, many questions have been raised on Rahul being given a long run despite his repeated failures.
Recently, Sourav Ganguly -- former Indian captain and BCCI chief -- opined on Rahul. "When you don't score runs in India, obviously you will get flak. KL Rahul hasn't been the only one. There have been players in the past also," Ganguly told PTI in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of Delhi Capitals' IPL pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2023.
Further, Ganguly sounded optimistic of Rahul's return to form and said, "He has performed but obviously you expect a lot more from a top order batter playing for India because the standards set by others are so high. When you fail for a while, obviously there will be criticism. I am sure Rahul has ability and I am sure as and when he gets more opportunities, he will have to find ways to score," he explained.
Rahul hasn't crossed the 25-run mark in his last ten innings. He has scored only 198 runs in the last 12 outings and has so far managed a paltry 38 runs overall in three innings in the Australia Tests. Hence, he will be desperate to go past his poor run of form in the third and penultimate India-Australia Test, in Indore, which kicks off on March 01.