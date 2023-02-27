Awfully inconsistent, irrational: Ex-Australia captain rips apart Pat Cummins & Co for poor show in India

The No. 1 ranked Australian Test side have been a pale shadow of themselves in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy versus hosts India. After the first two Tests, Pat Cummins & Co. have already conceded an unassailable 2-0 lead to Rohit Sharma & Co. and will be aiming to keep the series alive in the third and penultimate Test, which kicks off on March 01 in Indore.

Ahead of the third Test, former Australian skipper Ian Chappell has lashed out at the current Aussie line-up for their poor performances, raised questions on their preparations, shot and team selections. In his coloum for ESPNCricinfo, he wrote, "Sweeping regularly is not the answer to playing good spin bowling, and anyone who says so is talking through his hat."

Chappell further opined, "The odd player is very good at sweeping and should utilise the shot, but for the majority there are better ways. Any good spin bowler who makes the ball bounce is likely to expose the dangers in sweeping constantly. Australia prepared on special scarified pitches in Sydney and chose not to play a single tour game in India for the gruelling month-long series."

"You don't discover how to play good spin bowling later in life on a scarified Australian pitch just prior to a vital tour of India. You have to learn good footwork -- coming three paces out of your crease or retreating quickly onto the back foot -- at a young age," he mentioned.

'Australia's selection has been awfully inconsistent and irrational'

Chappell went on to blast the Australian team management for their lack of batting strategies on Indian tracks and raised eyebrows on the team selection for the first two Tests. "It should have been obvious in Australia's build-up what kinds of batting strategies needed to be used in India. The most beneficial are to watch the ball closely, more so than in Australia, and that there is a fraction more time than you think. Selectors can be fooled into thinking that playing spin bowling well in Australia automatically means success will follow on Indian pitches.

"That isn't so but if the method in Australia is a sound one, selectors should assume it could lead to success in India. Once a batter understands about the extra time on slightly slower Indian pitches, he can work the ball into a gap to collect precious runs. Those runs, especially early in an innings, when survival is treacherous, can frustrate even the best spinners, " said Chappell.

The ex-Aussie captain added, "Australia's selection on this tour has been awfully inconsistent and at times irrational. Getting selection right makes for an air of calm, which, along with effectively putting a stop to dressing-room tantrums, can aid team spirit.

"Like picking a well-balanced cricket team, good administrations should be a sensible combination of playing knowledge at the highest level along with sound business acumen so the game is well managed. The Australian cricket team is very good at many venues around the cricket world but alarm bells should have rung long ago about the trip to India."