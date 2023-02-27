'You guys are very annoying': Sune Luus tells T20 WC champions Australia after SA's heartbreaking loss

On Sunday (February 26), Australia defeated hosts South Africa, at Newlands, Cape Town, to win the Women's T20 World Cup title. In the finale, Meg Lanning-led Australia opted to bat first and rode on Beth Mooney's 74 to post 156 for 6 before restricting Sune Luus & Co. for 137 for 6 to win by 19 runs. Thus, the Women in Yellow won the T20 WC for the third successive time, pulling off the incredible feat for the second time. Overall, this became their sixth T20 WC title.

After the game, SA skipper Luus lauded the consistency of the Australian line-up, who are also the ODI World Cup champions. "Firstly, you guys (Australia) are very annoying (smiles). But, congratulations to Meg and her team. You have been inspirational in world cricket for a long time and lot of the players look up to you guys and you showed your class again.," Luus said after the game.

Further, Luus lauded her team and said, "We lost the game but we can still be proud of the way we played in the tournament. I don't think womens cricket is going backwards at the moment. Some exciting moments are waiting in the coming months. I hope there is a lot of development in this front in the country. So many girs want to pick up a bat and ball, so the schools had to get girls cricket. They got to be starting club cricket as well with more girls knocking on the door." She added, "I think my wish is just to keep on growing. We have set the platform today. Pressure is womens sports in his country, on the Minister of Sports, CSA and everyone to keep growing womens sport in this country... whether it is financially or the pipeline, just need to keep growing and pushing."